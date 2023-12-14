(KTAL/KMSS) – Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana announced new legislation that would infuse money into projects on the military bases in the state and pay raises for service members.

In an announcement made by the senator on Wednesday evening, Kennedy said he voted in favor of the National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA). “This year’s National Defense Authorization Act includes consequential investments for Louisiana and America,” Kennedy said. “The funding will give our service members a much-deserved pay raise, strengthen border security, and keep China, Russia, and Iran in check by bolstering U.S. military readiness.”

The Act, which still needs to pass in the House before it is formally adopted and signed by President Biden, would authorize $155.9 million in money for Louisiana’s military bases.

$112 million for a weapons generation facility at Barksdale Air Force Base (AFB).

$13.4 million for an athletic track and field at Fort Johnson.

$7 million for a dormitory at Barksdale AFB.

$6.4 million for the communications grid at Naval Air Station New Orleans.

$3.7 million for a dormitory at Camp Minden.

$2.4 million for the dormitory at Camp Beauregard.

$2 million for the National Guard Readiness Center at Camp Beauregard.

$2 million for a Child Development Center at Barksdale AFB.

In addition to millions allocated for facilities updates at bases the NDAA also provides for a 5.2 percent pay raise for military service members.

The House of Representatives is expected to consider the legislation on Thursday.