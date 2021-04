CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Carencro Police are searching for a missing teen from the area.

15-year-old Bra’nai’jha Taylor has been missing since 8 a.m. Saturday, April 10.

Her last known location was at her residence, in the 300 block of St. Pierre Drive in Carencro, police said.

She is 5’9″, 125 lbs and is known to wear her hair in 2 puffs, police said.

Anyone with information on Bra’nai’ja’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Carencro Police Department at 337-896-6132 or info@carencropd.com