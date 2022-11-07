GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — A $12.5 million settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against Louisiana nursing home operator Bob Dean following the evacuation of hundreds of residents to a warehouse during Hurricane Ida.

On Monday (Nov. 7), attorney Morris Bart, who is representing the families in the lawsuit, Jefferson Parish Judge Michael Mentz agreed that the multi-million dollar payout will be split among the hundreds of patients. This includes the families of several residents who died as a result of the evacuation.

However, despite a reached settlement, attorneys say they plan to appeal the decision, arguing that $12.5 million is not enough. They claim that Dean has more than $15 million in wealth and believe the defendant should be paying out-of-pocket for the damages, rather than the settlement being covered by insurance claims.

Dean will still face criminal charges in this case, including cruelty to the infirmed and Medicaid fraud.