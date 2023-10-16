SHREVEPORT, La. (WNTZ) – Get ready for a thrilling, fun-filled adventure as the 117th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana kicks off, bringing joy and excitement to Shreveport. This year’s fair promises a memorable experience for the entire family, complete with a fantastic carnival, delicious food, and non-stop entertainment.

Fair Schedule:

Dates: October 26 – November 12 (Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays)

October 26 – November 12 (Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays) Hours: Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays: 12 pm – 9 pm Saturdays & Sundays: 10 am – 10 pm

Ticket Prices:

Gate Admission: $15.00

$15.00 Children (3 years to 12 years): $8.00

$8.00 P.O.P. (Pay-One-Price): $50.00 (includes gate admission and carnival armband) Power Ride requires 5 extra credits with armband.

$50.00 (includes gate admission and carnival armband) Children under 3 years of age: Free!

Parking: Enjoy FREE parking every day, making your visit convenient and budget-friendly.

Advance Discounted Tickets (On Sale Sept. 20 – Oct. 25 Only):

Online: Gate Admission – $10.00

Gate Admission – $10.00 P.O.P. (Pay-One-Price): $40.00 (includes gate admission and an armband to ride unlimited Crabtree Amusements carnival rides)

$40.00 (includes gate admission and an armband to ride unlimited Crabtree Amusements carnival rides) Brookshire’s/Super 1 Foods: Gate Admission – $10.00

Gate Admission – $10.00 P.O.P. (Pay-One-Price): $40.00 (includes gate admission and carnival armband)

The State Fair of Louisiana has something for everyone. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker looking to conquer the exhilarating rides, a foodie ready to indulge in the tasty fair treats, or a family seeking quality time together, the fair offers a delightful escape for all. Don’t miss the chance to experience the magic of this time-honored tradition!

For more information and updates, visit State Fair of Louisiana. Come join the fun, create lasting memories, and celebrate the spirit of the 117th State Fair of Louisiana!