GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Gonzales Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened just outside a Waffle House early Saturday morning.

According to the police, officers were called to the Waffle House on Highway 30 at 12:30 a.m. and found two people with gunshot injuries.

One victim, now identified as 18-year-old Willie Bridges, was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Ascension Parish but died due to his injuries. The second victim, a minor, was sent to a Baton Rouge hospital in a stable condition.

Police say that during this time another victim was brought to OLOL and was later taken to a Baton Rouge hospital in critical condition. This victim is also a minor.

The victims are not from Ascension Parish, according to the police.

If anyone has information on this shooting, contact the Gonzales Police Detectives at (225)-647-9583 or Crime Stoppers at (225)-344-STOP.