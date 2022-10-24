LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — One driver was killed and another arrested after an early Sunday morning crash in Assumption Parish.

On Sunday, Oct. 23 before 5 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash that left one dead on La. 308 near Orchid Street. Louisiana State Police identified the victim as Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie.

State Police said Ramos’ vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a 2018 RAM 1500. According to LSP, Ramos died at the scene while the truck’s driver, Jody Deville Jr. of Plaquemine, was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Investigators said it is unknown if Ramos was impaired at the time of the crash, however, Deville was found to be impaired. Deville was arrested on DWI first offense.

The crash remains under investigation.