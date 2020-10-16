1 dead, 1 critical after fiery crash beneath I-10 in Kenner

Courtesy of the Kenner Police Department

KENNER – One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a fiery crash under an Interstate 10 bridge in Kenner left three vehicles engulfed in flames this morning.

The crash occurred just after 8 a.m. under an I-10 bridge near Loyola Avenue, according to the Kenner Police Department.

A vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed collided with a construction worker’s vehicle that was parked under the bridge. The vehicle burst into flames, and the construction worker’s vehicle as well as another vehicle parked nearby were soon engulfed.

The driver of the vehicle that was speeding was pulled from that vehicle by one of the first officers to arrive on scene. He is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

Firefighters attempting to extinguish the three burning vehicles found a body between the first and second vehicles, according to police. Investigators do not know if that person was thrown from the speeding vehicle on impact or if they were standing by the parked vehicles at the time of the collision.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.