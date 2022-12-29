NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Per a report by the New Orleans Pelicans, Dyson Daniels, Trey Murphy III, and Zion Williamson are available for tonight’s game against the Timberwolves.

Brandon Ingram (toe) and Herbert Jones (Health & Safety Protocols) will miss the Wednesday contest.

Williamson missed the past three games due to COVID.

“I’ve gotta play,” Williamson told media after practice on Tuesday. “I sat out enough last year.”

The Pelicans have won 12 of their last 14 home games. Despite playing without Ingram and Williamson, they have won three straight.

Minnesota has lost three straight. The Timberwolves have been without Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) for the last month.