New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, right, dunks over Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Jan.17, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Zion Williamson may not have the most well-rounded game and that has its downsides in fantasy, but his remarkable ability in the paint and penchant for monster dunks makes him must-see TV.

–Video via NBC Sports–