NEW ORLEANS — Today, the New Orleans Pelicans officially ruled Zion Williamson “out” for the team’s final home game of the regular season.

Williamson (right hamstring strain) joins Jose Alvarado (right tibial stress reaction) and E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) on the injury report released this afternoon.

We were expecting an official medical update on Williamson, but as of 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon, no official update has been given.

Two weeks ago, Williamson was cleared to return to “on-court” activities, with a re-evaluation expected Wednesday, April 5th, but a timeline for his return to the Pelicans rotation was never established.

Zion Williamson originally suffered a right hamstring injury in the Pelicans’ January 2nd loss at Philadelphia. A setback during rehab has kept him sidelined up to this point in the season.

Williamson has only played in 33 games this season, averaging 26 points on 61% shooting with 7 rebounds and 5 assists in those appearances.

He has only played in 114 games in his four years with the team.

The New Orleans Pelicans are currently 41-39, 8th in the western conference standings with 2 games left on the schedule.

With the win against Memphis Wednesday night, the Pelicans have clinched a postseason berth and will be the 9-seed at the very least.

The Pelicans host the New York Knicks Friday night at 7 p.m. They close out the regular season Sunday at 2:30 p.m. on the road in Minnesota.