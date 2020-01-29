Zion plays 30 minutes in road debut, Pelicans down Cavs 125-111

New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson (1) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers’ Larry Nance Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Zion Williamson scored 14 in the hyped rookie’s NBA road debut as the New Orleans Pelicans downed the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-111. Williamson played 30 minutes in his fourth game and added nine rebounds.

📊 Final Numbers from Cleveland 📊@Jrue_Holiday11 28 pts, 8 reb, 4 blk@B_Ingram13 24 pts, 6 ast, 9-13 FGM#JJRedick 15 pts, 3 ast, 3 reb@Zionwilliamson 14 pts, 9 reb@NikMelli 11 pts, 4 reb, 3-5 3PM#WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/R47JC5fJxA — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 29, 2020

The No. 1 overall draft pick didn’t do anything spectacular but that hardly mattered to the Pelicans. They’re happy just to have him healthy and on the floor after he was sidelined following knee surgery.

Jrue Holiday scored 28 and Brandon Ingram 24 for the Pelicans. Collin Sexton led the Cavs with 24 points and rookie Kevin Porter Jr. had 21. Cleveland has lost eight of nine.

NO CEILINGS FOR JAXSON HAYES 😱 OH MY pic.twitter.com/ltzqY6Hzjx — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 29, 2020

(Release provided by The Associated Press)