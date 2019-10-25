Ziggy Ansah likely to play for banged up Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP)The Seattle Seahawks are likely to have an important pass rusher and their starting right guard ready to go for Sunday after they missed time with injuries.

There are still plenty of other starters who will be game-time decisions.

Pass rusher Ziggy Ansah is likely to return from an ankle injury, while starting safety Bradley McDougald is among a handful of starters who will be game-time decisions when the Seahawks face Atlanta.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll seemed the most definitive about Ansah and right guard D.J. Fluker, who has missed two games and the most of a third with a hamstring injury. Getting Ansah back to face Atlanta would be a boost for Seattle’s pass rush, which has just one sack in the past three games. Ansah missed last week with an ankle injury suffered in Week 6 against Cleveland.

”He got good work the last two days so he looks likely to be part of it,” Carroll said of Ansah. ”We’ll make sure on Sunday, again.”

There will be a lot of guys the Seahawks will be checking on Sunday.

McDougald may be at the top of the list because of depth concerns at safety. Carroll said McDougald has responded better than expected after missing last week’s game with back spasms and has a chance to play. McDougald’s uncertain situation was part of the reason Seattle traded a fifth-round pick to the Detroit Lions for safety Quandre Diggs this week.

”He kind of surprised us jumping (back in) … and got enough practice that we’ll take him all the way up to game time,” Carroll said.

Carroll sounded pessimistic Diggs would make his debut with Seattle this week. He has been bothered by a hamstring injury and is still learning the Seahawks’ system.

While Fluker is ready to go on the offensive line, Seattle may have issues at both tackle positions. Duane Brown has missed the past two games with a biceps injury and was limited in practice this week. He was listed as questionable, along with right tackle Germain Ifedi with a knee injury. Carroll seemed to downplay Ifedi’s situation, saying it was a tweak that happened in a walkthrough, but Ifedi did not practice either Thursday or Friday.

”We’ll make sure on game day that he’s all right. It was nothing serious,” Carroll said. ”He actually did it in walkthrough tempo. He just caught something and we want to make sure we’re doing the right thing and taking care of him.”

Cornerback Tre Flowers was the only other starter listed as questionable with a stinger. Seattle will be without defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson due to an oblique injury.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL