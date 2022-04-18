NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Less than 24 hours after Myles Burns announced his decision to transfer to Ole Miss and play his final year of college basketball in the SEC with the Rebels, another cornerstone of Loyola’s NAIA national championship is also packing his bags.

Wolf Pack men’s basketball star Zach Wrightsil announced on Twitter that he would be joining Marquette. The NAIA Player of the Year was instrumental in leading Loyola to its first national title since 1945.

The 6-foot-7 forward from Texas averaged 18.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game last season.

Wrightsil also finishes his career in New Orleans as the Wolf Pack’s all-time leading scorer.