The first number one HBCU team in history

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – They fly through the air with the greatest of ease.

But it’s not easy.

Not when you’re number one in the USA.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood shows you what it looks like to be the best.

Xavier student and cheer team member Kalenea Holt says, “it takes a lot of hard work, dedication, family bonds, and especially trust.”

The Xavier University Cheer Team from New Orleans is the best in America.

And the first among Historically Black Colleges and Universities, HBCU, to bring home the blue ribbon, back to New Orleans.

Bill Wood says, “you’re so good, you need your own cheerleaders!”

Xavier student and cheer team member Yaa Agyeman-Yeboah says, “We got them, our parents and our Xavier cheer family.”

Nobody cheers them on like their coach, Glenn Caston.

He’s a one-time Tulane cheerleader and former high school math teacher.

When he got to Xavier, the team had just a handful of cheerleaders, no uniform, and no coach either.

A student was in charge.

Bill Wood says, “you turned the team around.”

Coach Glenn Caston says, “with love, care, and intentionality.”

Xavier University won the national college championship with the highest score in history.

Making history.

And making a point, to historically, be of good cheer.

