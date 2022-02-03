MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Six John Ehret Patriots put pen to paper on Wednesday for 2022 National Signing Day.

Lucie Llorens – Softball, University of Mobile

Kavonte Roussell – Football, Louisiana Christian

Bijone Jackson – Football, Louisiana Christian

Koruth Wilson – Football, Northwestern State

Aami Cargo – Football, Texas Wesleyan

Zavion Thomas – Football, Mississippi State

Wide receiver Zavion Thomas says he’s excited for an opportunity to shine in the Bulldogs Air Raid offense.

“What really excites me the most is the fact that they throw the ball a lot,” said Thomas. “The fact that I’m going to get the opportunity and I’ve just got to take advantage of it.”

Here’s Thomas on National Signing Day:

This season, Thomas racked up 1,025 receiving yards on 37 receptions and 18 touchdowns.

Additionally, Thomas had 779 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns on the ground.