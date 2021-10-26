HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Houston Astros have home field advantage in this 2021 World Series against the Atlanta Braves. That means games one and two are here in Houston on Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

Obviously weather won’t impact the game being played indoors at Minute Maid Park. But, if you’re wondering what it’ll be like outside, here’s a look:

Tuesday will be warm and humid with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon temps will be in the 80s, but it could feel as hot as low 90s. It’ll barely drop below 80 by first pitch at 7:09 p.m.

KIAH

Wednesday is a day of changing weather. A strong cold front arrives during the first half of the day with a line of thunderstorms with potentially strong winds and rain totals of one to two inches. Rain will be gone by early afternoon, and the rest of the day will be cooler and breezy with gusts over 20 mph. By first pitch at 7:09 p.m., temps will be in the low 70s, falling to the 60s by the end of the game.