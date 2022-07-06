WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

7:30 p.m.

Rafael Nadal advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals after winning a fifth-set tiebreaker against Taylor Fritz of the United States.

Nadal beat the 11th-seeded American 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4) on Centre Court.

The victory keeps alive Nadal’s chances for a calendar-year Grand Slam. The 36-year-old Spaniard will next play Nick Kyrgios for a place in Sunday’s final.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion had left the court with a trainer for a medical timeout in the second set but returned and played on.

The second-seeded Nadal improved to 8-0 in quarterfinal matches at the All England Club.

Rod Laver in 1969 was the last man to win all four major tournaments in the same calendar year.

___

5:45 p.m.

Coco Gauff and Jack Sock have been eliminated from the mixed doubles tournament at Wimbledon.

The American pair lost to Australian duo Sam Stosur and Matthew Ebden in the semifinals 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 on No. 3 Court.

Both Gauff and Sock reached the third round in the singles tournaments.

Stosur and Ebden will face either Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic or Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski in the final.

___

5:40 p.m.

Nick Kyrgios advanced to the semifinals at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time by beating Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (5) on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Kyrgios reached the quarterfinals at the All England Club when he made his debut at the grass-court major in 2014 but this year was his first time getting back to that stage.

The Australian is the lowest ranked and first unseeded men’s semifinalist since 2008. He is currently ranked 40th.

Kyrgios will face either two-time champion Rafael Nadal or Taylor Fritz in the semifinals on Friday.

___

3 p.m.

Elena Rybakina became the first woman from Kazakhstan to reach the semifinals at a Grand Slam tournament by beating Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 at Wimbledon.

The 17th-seeded Rybakina dropped her first set of the grass-court tournament but broke her Australian opponent early in the second and third sets.

Rybakina hit 15 aces against Tomljanovic on No. 1 Court and will next face 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep for a spot in the final.

___

2:40 p.m.

Simona Halep advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals with a 6-2, 6-4 win over 20-year-old Amanda Anisimova, the last American in the draw.

The 2019 Wimbledon champion extended her winning streak at the All England Club to 12 matches.

The 16th-seeded Halep hasn’t dropped a set en route to the final four.

She will next face either 17th-seeded Elena Rybakina or unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic for a place in the final.

The 30-year-old Romanian wasn’t able to defend her 2019 title last year — after the 2020 edition was canceled — because of a calf injury.

Anisimova was 17 years old when she beat Halep in the 2019 French Open quarterfinals — spoiling Halep’s title defense.

___

11:30 a.m.

Two former champions will be on Centre Court in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Simona Halep, the 2019 champion at the All England Club, will be up first against Amanda Anisimova. Two-time champion Rafael Nadal will follow against Taylor Fritz.

Both Anisimova and Fritz are Americans and will be trying to reach the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time.

On No. 1 Court, Ajla Tomljanovic will face 17th-seeded Elena Rybakina before Nick Kyrgios takes on Cristian Garin in the later match.

___

