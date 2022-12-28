NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Tulane football team received a fond farewell from Green Wave faithful as they departed the school’s uptown New Orleans campus on Tuesday for the Cotton Bowl.

CFP-ranked No. 16 Tulane (11-2) is set to face recently named Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and No. 10 Southern Cal (11-2) on Monday, Jan. 2.

Coach Willie Fritz, quarterback Michael Pratt and others spoke with media prior to leaving at noon.

Willie Fritz, Head Coach

Michael Pratt, Quarterback

Nick Anderson, Linebacker

Lawrence Keys III, Wide Receiver

Kickoff for the Cotton Bowl is set for 11 a.m.