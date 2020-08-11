WATCH: SEC Commissioner answers questions about the season on the Dan Patrick Show

MILFORD, Conn. (BRPROUD) – SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was on the Dan Patrick Show and delved into the possibility of other teams joining the conference this year.

Sankey pushed that idea aside telling Patrick, “there are probably any number of legal, contractual, media, I could just go down the list of reasons that that’s not quite practical,” Sankey answered.”

Commissioner of the SEC @GregSankey on whether he’d adopt teams from outside of the Conference for this year’s football season.



Watch live: https://t.co/Grp2WQV29s pic.twitter.com/S5dJpKOVdU — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 11, 2020

Sankey also went into whether their medical advisory group thinks college football should be shut down for now.

You can find the answer to that question and more starting around -1:30:10 below: