WATCH: New Orleans Pelicans review the regular season, prepare for months ahead

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans held their end-of-season press conference Monday afternoon with local media to preview the offseason ahead for the organization.

The Pelicans finished the 2020-21 regular season with a 31-41 record, a mark good enough for 11th in the Western Conference.

Here is Head Coach Stan Van Gundy:

When talking about the team’s progress this season, Pelicans Executive VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin says “we didn’t grow the way we needed to and that was very evident.”

A very young Pelicans team blew 14 double-digit leads this season, the most of any team in the NBA this season.

Griffin recognizes that the Pelicans are a young team with two all-stars in Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, both under the age of 23.

Here is Brandon Ingram:

Here is Zion Williamson:

Griffin says the plan this offseason is to grow the team’s “nucleus” with the right pieces so they can “learn how to win together.”

“What we have to do is support the nucleus the right way,” says Griffin.

This offseason, the Pelicans front office will take time to identify the team’s nucleus and move forward with personnel decisions from there.

“We are going to be able to be aggressive if the right fit exists for us,” added Griffin.

7 members of the New Orleans Pelicans become free agents this offseason, including Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart.

Here is Lonzo Ball:

Here is Josh Hart: