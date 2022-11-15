HAMMOND, LA (WGNO) — Four straight.

That’s the number of wins the Southeastern football team has chalked up since their 31-28 loss to Texas A&M Commerce in early October. The Lions won three straight before the loss to Commerce and lost their first two games of the season. Thus, their record is 7-3 heading into a highly anticipated and always heated rivalry game at Nicholls State.

Two things tell the whole story about the rivalry, the all-time record — sixteen wins and sixteen losses for both teams since September 30, 1972 — and Lions head coach Frank Scelfo.

Watch Coach Scelfo’s full Monday press conference in the WGNO Media Player above…