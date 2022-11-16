ORHCARD PARK, NY, (BRPROUD) – Former LSU wide receiver Justin “Jets” Jefferson is garnering a lot of attention after a memorable catch on Sunday.

It was 4th and 18 when the Minnesota Vikings lined up on their own 27-yard line in the 4th quarter.

The Vikings were trailing the Buffalo Bills by a score of 27-23 when Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins dropped back and threw the ball downfield towards Justin Jefferson.

What followed was a 32-yard completion to Jefferson that the NFL called the “Catch of the Year.”

Check out this catch made by the former LSU star at Highmark Stadium.

Even LSU Football had something to say about this catch.

The Vikings defeated the Bills 33-30 and ran their record to 8-1 on the year.