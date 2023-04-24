AVONDALE, La. (WGNO) — Champagne was popping at TPC of Louisiana.

Davis Riley and Nick Hardy celebrated their Zurich Classic win and first PGA Tour wins the right way … the New Orleans way.

After a second line from the scoring area to the 18th hole, the trophy ceremony, and a few press conferences, the 2023 Zurich Classic champions took a Mardi Gras-style victory ride to the 19th Hole Tent to pop corks and put their youthful excitement on display for thousands of rowdy fans.

The only way to describe a celebration like Hardy’s and Riley’s is a classier New Orleans version of the 16th hole at the Phoenix Open. Live music by the Molly Ringwalds, a band that hits the stage with force, had everyone feeling like a champion as Riley and Hardy stepped into the spotlight.

Rather than saying “you had to be there to see it,” WGNO captured this true New Orleans moment for all to enjoy. See the media player above to watch the full 19th hole celebration.

But if you ask if it was better in person, the answer is obviously “yes.”

Watch full individual interviews as Riley & Hardy speak with local media, below.