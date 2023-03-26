NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Delgado continued its opening weekend of conference play with a 2-1 win over nearby rival Nunez Community College on Sunday.

The Dolphins, which swept the Pelicans in a doubleheader on Saturday, fell behind early when Ashtyn Ellis hit a sacrifice fly RBI toward right field to score Alex Crews in the top of the second.

Nunez was bolstered by the pitching of Landon Cortez, who struck out seven batters in five-and-a-third innings.

But Delgado would tie the game off a Jacob Kaufman chopper to third with bases loaded. Kaufman was thrown out, but Jacob Singletary scored on a fielder’s choice.

Former Brother Martin pitcher, Tyler Velino, relieved Delgado starter Logan O’Neill and threw three perfect innings.

Finally, in the bottom of the ninth, Nunez attempted to turn a double play, but the throw to second ended up in the outfield to score Cole Stromboe in the walk-off win.

With the win, Delgado improves to 25-4 overall, 3-0 in Region 23 conference play.

Game 4 will start at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.