Vikings backup S Jayron Kearse arrested on suspicion of DWI

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Minnesota Vikings backup safety Jayron Kearse has been arrested in Minneapolis on suspicion of driving while impaired and with a loaded gun.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper stopped Kearse just before 4 a.m. Sunday after seeing a Mercedes drive around a barricade onto a closed portion of Interstate 94 and ”observed signs of alcohol impairment.”

The patrol says Kearse had a blood alcohol level of 0.10 percent, above Minnesota’s legal limit of 0.08 percent, and a loaded firearm in the car.

The 25-year-old Kearse was booked into jail on suspicion of DWI and carrying a firearm without a permit. He was released later Sunday after posting $6,000 bond. There was no word on if he had a lawyer yet who could comment on his behalf.

The Vikings say the team is aware of Kearse’s arrest and gathering additional information.

The Vikings selected Kearse in the seventh round (244th overall) of the 2016 draft after he declared following his junior season at Clemson. He has 11 tackles in eight games this season.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL