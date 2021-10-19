Video: Willie Green talks current state of the Pelicans ahead of season opener

{Video courtesy: the New Orleans Pelicans}

METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green spoke with media after practice Monday to talk about the team’s regular season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center.

Green did not reveal what players would be in his starting lineup Wednesday night, but did say that he would like to play ten or eleven players in that game.

Green was also asked about Zion Williamson and his participation at practice.

“Right now he is in the beginning of our practices, our walkthrough, our warmups and then he goes oand does more of his cardio and one-on-oh stuff. He’s progressing,” says Green.

“He’s hands on more and more as we progress,” added Green.