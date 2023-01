NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Highlights from the first half of St. Augustine’s 52-44 win over Jesuit can be found in the WGNO Media Player above.

1. Chris Jennings and the Jays hosting Gerald Lewis and the St. Aug Purple Knights.

2. Turner Duncan hits a three for St. Augustine … 5-0, Knights

3. Turner Duncan hits another three … 12-5, Knights

4. Cy Merritt basket …14-5, Knights

5. Jude Laforge basket

6. Dandrick Green, Jr. three