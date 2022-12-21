RESERVE, La. — Riverside running back Elijah “Bill” Davis signed his National Letter of Intent to play college football for the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns.

The 3-star prospect committed to UL in June, ahead of his senior season, and stayed committed to the program that recruited him heavily throughout his high school career.

“The loyalty that you know that UL showed me from Coach Des (Michael Desormeaux) and the staff on down. You know, they believed in me. You know, they didn’t care about my ranking or anything like that. You know, they were there since day one. They offered me in February I committed back in June and I just want to stick with the home team,” says UL football signee Elijah “Bill” Davis.

Davis tallied over 2,000 yards of offense and 36 total touchdowns in the 2022 season. Davis was a 1st-team All-District selection and named District MVP.

“They’re getting a player who is 5’10, 218 pounds that can run and he’s done a lot of that for us. So he’s a bigger kid who runs track, who runs 100 meters. So you’re getting a kid with some size. But that can also, when he gets out in open field, pull away from you. A kid with over 4,500 rushing yards throughout his career. Over 2,000 yards in a senior season. So he’s done it. You know, he’s done it. He’s battled through an injury this year. He played hurt. So he’s a tough kid. So I’m excited to see what he’s going to do at the next level,” says Riverside head football coach Lee Roussel.