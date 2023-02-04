NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Turner Duncan hit four threes among his 24 points as St. Augustine won 78-56 over John Curtis in a home game Friday night at St. Mary’s Academy.

Yes, a home game at St. Mary’s Academy. The Purple Knights are overcoming adversity during their gym renovation, and their head coach could not be prouder.

“The biggest thing I have to give my kids credit for is not having a home gym. We have practiced everywhere from Rosenwald to Corpus Christi to Warren Easton, St. Martin’s, whoever is allowing us to practice around their practice. It’s very difficult. Our kids deserve so much of the credit for giving of themselves. I am so proud of them,” St. Aug head coach Gerald Lewis said.

Josh Jackson recorded 12 points, Cy Merritt scored 11 including a fantastic dunk in the second quarter, and Hubert Caliste put up 11 points with eight rebounds for St. Aug.

St. Aug is now two and a half games ahead of the next best Catholic League team.

