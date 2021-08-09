Video: Pelicans discuss win over the Chicago Bulls in Summer League opener

LAS VEGAS — The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Chicago Bulls, 94-77 in the team’s MGM Resorts Summer League opener Monday afternoon.

Here is head coach Willie Green on the team’s win:

Leading the way for the Pelicans was 2021 first-round pick, Trey Murphy III, with 26 points and 9 rebounds.

Trey Murphy III discusses his electric debut with the team:

Naji Marshall followed Murphy with 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Kira Lewis Jr. added 11 points and 7 assists.

The Pelicans are back in action Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT against the Oklahoma City Thunder.