NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Imani Daniels scored 29 points Thursday night to lead the John Curtis Lady Patriots to a 77-36 win over Dominican.
The Patriots (15-1) lead the LHSAA unofficial power rankings with 43.84 points. St. Thomas More and Lafayette sit in the second and third spot with Warren Easton listed fifth.
- TPS extended for Haitians but CBP One app still not available in Creole
- Pence: ‘I take full responsibility’ for classified documents ending up at Indiana home
- Video: John Curtis Lady Patriots maintain No. 1 rank, beat Dominican 77-36
- Pelosi says she has ‘absolutely no intention’ of watching video of husband’s attack
- Angola inmate allegedly involved in 2015 murder-for-hire plot dies in prison