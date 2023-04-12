METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Bryce Pitts (5-1) added another complete game victory to his already impressive resume this season, as the Jesuit pitcher fanned four and allowed just three hits in a 3-1 Tuesday night win over John Curtis at Miley Stadium.

Cleanup hitter and catcher William Good went 2-for-4 with a RBI double and a single. Good’s double in the first inning scored the Blue Jays’ first run.

Fifth-hole Alex Jeansonne joined the RBI Hits column in the third inning went he pushed a liner to right field for an RBI single.

Jesuit took a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning when lefty Michael Brothers hit one to the same spot Jeansonne did, scoring Scout Hughes from second.

The Patriots’ lone bright spot came when fifth-hole Austin Ackel smashed a solo homerun directly over the 328-feet distance marker on the left field wall. The homer came in the bottom of the fifth with no outs.

Pitts controlled the mound after giving up the homerun and maintained the 2-run victory through the remaining nine outs.

Brother Martin (8-1) now holds a two-game lead over Jesuit (7-3) and John Curtis (7-3) in the Catholic League District 9-5A standings. The Crusaders can claim the district title outright by winning one of their two games against Jesuit. The first game is Thursday at Kirsch-Rooney at 6:30 p.m., and Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. at John Ryan Stadium.