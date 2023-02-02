STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Upgrades to the Sterlington Sports Complex could be starting soon.

Sterlington mayor, Matt Talbert, announced the progress of this project.

Tarlbert says contractors are waiting for a 10-day-window of no rain to begin dirt work and work concrete for the construction of the new batting cages.

The $1.1 million project will also include more parking space, walking path, and covered seating for fans.

This project is expected to be completed in mid August.