GREEN BAY, Wis. (WGNO) — With a 17-0 lead at the 10:51 mark of the 3rd quarter, the New Orleans Saints season would take an unexpected turn when quarterback Derek Carr was sacked and forced to leave the game with an injured shoulder.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported in the hours following the Saints’ 18-17 loss that Carr avoided a serious injury and that he “is believed to have suffered an AC sprain.”

Rapoport added, “After a multitude of tests, there was no additional damage. When he plays will be determined by the swelling and how he gains mobility.”

The news was first reported on social media.

Derek Carr was sacked a total of three times in Sunday’s contest. The Saints have surrendered a total of 12 in the first three weeks of the 2023 season.

“For whatever reason, we’ve got to figure that out. Particularly, early in the game. So, I think that’s something we’ve got to improve and we’ve got to get better at. We knew this was a team that could rush the passer,” said New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen.

A timetable for Derek Carr’s absence has not been established as of right now. The Saints are back in action on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Running back Alvin Kamara will make his 2023 regular season debut when he returns from suspension this week.

