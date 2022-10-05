NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The University of New Orleans men’s and women’s basketball teams held a ‘meet and greet’ with season ticket holders at Lakefront Arena on Tuesday.

Both head coaches say its never been better to be a Privateers hoops fan.

“We’ve got as good a facilty in Louisiana to watch basketball – professional, collegiate, anywhere. You are going to see a great game here night in and night out,” Privateers head coach Mark Slessinger told WGNO Sports. “You are going to see a team that plays at a high, high pace. We were top 10 in the nation last year in tempo and speed of play.

“You are going to see a team that works extremely hard and have a ton of fun,” continued Slessigner, who is entering his 13th season as the men’s head coach. “And we are going to bring our energy and represent our city to the highest.”

The Privateers started slow last season, but reeled off 13 straight wins to finish 18-14 last season, second to Nicholls State in the Southland Conference standings.

The Privateers open the season at Butler on Nov. 7, then host St. Francis (Ill.) before heading to Baton Rouge for a showdown with LSU on Nov. 17.

As for the UNO women, alum and Lady Privateers head coach Keeshawn Davenport said her squad is ready to make a move up the Southland ladder after winning the open round of the conference tournament last season.

“To all the Privateer Nation out there – family and friends – whether you are a season ticket holder or not, you do not want to miss this season,” said Davenport, who is entering her 12th season at the helm of her alma mater.

“This is going to be a season to remember, not because of me saying it, but because they are putting in the work. Come on out and support these ladies, we sure could use some fans in these stands.”

The Lady Privateers also open the regular season Nov. 7, a road game against Texas-El Paso.