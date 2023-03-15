NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — 15th-seeded Southeastern tips off Friday at 3:00 pm against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Seattle Regional at Iowa City.
Ed Daniels previews this first-round game with head coach Ayla Guzzardo and Southland Tournament MVP Hailey Giaratano.
