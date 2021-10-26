UL Water Ski team earns 8th overall, second consecutive national title

UL Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns Water Ski Team claimed its second consecutive Division 1 national title on Saturday, bringing its overall total to eight championships.

The team also earned Division 1 national championships in 1995, 1997, 2003, 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2019. COVID-19 considerations prevented the championship from being held in 2020.

The win at the Syndicate Waterskis 42nd Collegiate Water Ski National Championships that were held from Oct. 21-23, at Tri-Lakes in Zachary, La., capped an undefeated season for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

The University of Alabama finished second, followed by Florida Southern College, the University of Louisiana at Monroe and Rollins College. Arizona State University, the University of Wisconsin, and Texas A&M, Ohio State, Miami of Ohio, Clemson, and Purdue universities rounded out the 12-team field.

Teams must qualify to compete in the national championships based on their performances during tournaments leading up to the event. The national championship included three events for women and three for men – slalom, tricks and jump. Skiers also competed for individual national titles in each of those events, and for overall women’s and men’s championships. The overall titles are based on combined performances in the three events.

UL Lafayette’s Dorien Llewellyn earned the men’s overall title, and Luke Outram finished second overall. The Ragin’ Cajuns’ Alice Bagnoli was sixth overall in women’s competition.

Several Ragin’ Cajuns earned national titles in individual events. Jaimee Bull and Arron Davies won the women’s and men’s slalom competitions, respectively. Kennedy Hansen placed first in the women’s trick water skiing event.

A score of other Ragin’ Cajuns earned top 10 finishes in individual events.

In the women’s slalom competition, Alexandra Garcia placed third, Annemarie Wroblewski was sixth and Bailey Austin finished seventh. In women’s trick competition, Alice Bagnoli and Bailey Austin finished ninth and tenth, respectively. In the women’s jump event, Hansen placed fifth, Bagnoli was seventh and Sage Pottbecker was tenth.

In the men’s slalom event, Llewellyn placed fifth, Sean Kraus was sixth, and Outram was ninth. In men’s trick competition, Guillaume Tétreault was third, Llewellyn placed fourth and Edoardo Marenzi was sixth. Outram and Conley Pinette followed in seventh and eighth, respectively. In the men’s jump event, Conley placed second and Luca Rauchenwald was third. Outram, (sixth), Llewellyn (ninth), and Marenzi, (tenth), rounded out the Top 10.

The Ragin’ Cajuns water ski team’s 25 members are from 10 countries.The team is led by head coach Ryan Gonzales. Members are: Bailey Austin (U.S.); Alice Bagnoli (Italy); James Bryans (U.S.); Jaimee Bull (Canada); Arron Davies (England); Alexandra Garcia (U.S.); Kennedy Hansen (U.S.); Sean Kraus (U.S.); Dorien Llewellyn (Canada); Edoardo Marenzi (Italy); Ethan McKinnon (Australia); Lily Meade (New Zealand); Allie Moodie (U.S.); Kim Niederbaumer (Germany); Katie Nutt (England); Patrik Ohman (Sweden); Luke Outram (England); Conley Pinette (Canada); Sage Pottbecker (U.S.); Luca Rauchenwald (Austria); Griffin Stange (U.S.); Parker Stange (U.S.); Guillaume Tétreault (Canada); Annemarie Wroblewski (U.S.); and Kirsi Wolfisberg (Switzerland).

