UL offensive line paves way for run game success against Ohio

LAFAYETTE – Collective offensive success has a lot to do with the success of the offensive line.

On Thursday night against Ohio, the Ragin’ Cajuns racked up 562 yards of total offense.

Quarterback Levi Lewis was 21 of 29 for 212 yards and one touchdown. The running back corps had five touchdowns.

After the game, head coach Billy Napier had high praise for the guys up front.

“That’s a veteran group,” Napier says. “The exciting thing to me is we’ve got some young players that are playing. AJ Gillie and Jax Harrington both rolling in there throughout the game and perform well. When you rush the ball for …how many yards did we have tonight? 312. If you do that, your guys up front are doing a heck of a job.”

“Up front tonight, the o-linemen did their job,” freshman running back Emani Bailey says. “Huge shoutout to my o-linemen. They opened up the holes we were able to get through for big gains. It starts up front and they did their job.”