LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – Another Ragin’ Cajun has entered the transfer portal.

On Friday, redshirt senior linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill announced on Twitter his decision to put his name in the portal.

McCaskill was the team’s leading tackler in 2021, totaling 84 tackles. He recorded three tackles for loss, with one fumble recovery.

The Detroit native already has offers from Mizzou, USC, and Miami (Ohio).