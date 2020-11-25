UL Lafayette men’s basketball season opener against Loyola canceled

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 27: A basketball goes through the hoop during the round 16 NBL match between the Brisbane Bullets and the Adelaide 36ers at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on January 27, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Jason O’Brien/Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball season opener against Loyola of New Orleans has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests among the Wolf Pack basketball program, according to a press release from UL.

The game was scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28 at the Cajundome. The season will now start on Wednesday, Dec. 2 against New Orleans at Lakefront Arena at 7 p.m. UL’s home opener against LSU Alexandria on Tuesday, Dec. 8 is also still on track.

The Cajundome will operate at a significantly reduced capacity for the 2020-21 season (unless state COVID-19 policy changes during the season). This will allow for fans and university students to be accommodated this season. The Department of Athletics will quickly communicate any schedule adjustments or changes to attendance protocols through its social media channels and RaginCajuns.com.

Getting tickets for Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball is available through mobile ticketing from Ticketmaster. Download the #GeauxCajuns app on your smartphone to begin the process.

For more information on Men’s Basketball tickets, fans can call the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 265-2170.

Follow the Ragin’ Cajuns on Twitter (@RaginCajunsMBB), Facebook (RaginCajunsMBB) or Instagram (@RaginCajunsMBB) to stay up-to-date with all that is happening with Louisiana men’s basketball.