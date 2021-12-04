UL Lafayette hosts App State for the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Championship

AUSTIN, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 04: Levi Lewis #1 of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns warms up before the game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La. (WGNO)— This Saturday, the Ragin’ Cajuns take the Mountaineers on their home field at Cajun Field.

Louisiana had a historic regular season with a program-high of 11 wins. On Saturday, the team is looking to make history by securing 12 victories.

This is the Ragin’ Cajun’s fourth title game appearance. If Louisiana wins this game it will be their first conference title as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.

As for App State, the Mountaineers won their first eight games in a series that now stands at 8-2.

Both teams have had successful seasons.

Both App State and UL-Lafayette rank first and second, among league members in overall wins, with App State at 80-22 and Louisiana at 63-38.

According to ESPN’S matchup predictor App State has a 59.3 percent chance of taking the victory, while Louisiana has a 40.8 percent chance.

Some key players to look out for will be Louisiana’s Levi Lewis and App States Chase Brice.

The kick-off for this game is at 2:30 p.m.