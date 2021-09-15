UL football managing quick turnaround before facing Ohio

LAFAYETTE, La – “We all know what we’ve gotta work on,” Louisiana center Shane Vallot says. “Nobody was in the locker room after the game celebrating that win after Nicholls. We all kinda knew that wasn’t our best ball.”

After a 27-24 win over in-state foe Nicholls State, the Ragin’ Cajuns are turning the page to Ohio.

It’s a quick turnaround, just five days from this past Saturday’s win over the Colonels to Thursday night’s home game against the Bobcats.

Although this is the first midweek game of the 2021 campaign, the Cajuns have experienced this several times in past seasons.

Head coach Billy Napier saying on Monday that over the years they’ve developed a blueprint for these shortened weeks, drawing from previous similar scenarios and quick turnarounds in the NFL.

“Two years ago, we played Coastal in a similar situation,” Napier says. “We research what NFL teams do when they have these types of scenarios. That’s really what we’ve went with. We’ve got a plan. The key is gonna be how we execute the plan.”

“The five game turnaround from one game to another is tough, but it’s a mental thing,” center Shane Vallot says. “We’ve gotta stay mentally focused. We’ve gotta stay physically focused. Ohio played on Saturday too. So they have the same amount of time we have. It’s all about who’s gonna prepare better.”

The Ohio vs. Louisiana game kicks off on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Cajun Field.