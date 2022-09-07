The Ragin Cajuns have the nation’s longest winning streak at 14 games. The latest win came against SLU at Cajun Field.

UL can extend it with a win over Eastern Michigan, this coming Saturday at Cajun Field.

This game will be on NFL Network, Saturday night at 6PM.

If the Cajuns improve to 2-and-oh, it might have something to do with the play of the tight ends. Against the Lions, TE Johnny Lumpkin tallied five catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

Head Coach Michael Desormeaux liked the way he played, saying during his weekly news conference, he expects to see continued success from that position group.

Coach Des says, “He just works everyday, he’s one of those guys who after practice and he is hitting the sled, and doing those things. He’s on his own. And certainly it being on his birthday, was even cooler. I’m not surprised, that group is tremendously talented, and having that group out there makes it harder for a defense!””