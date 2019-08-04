U.S. women’s volleyball team one win away from 2020 Olympic berth

U.S. Women rallied past Bulgaria in an important victory in the Tokyo Women’s Volleyball Qualification Tournament being held in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana (Courtesy: FIVB)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The U.S Women’s Volleyball team is one win away from punching a ticket to the 2020 SUmmer Olympics after a win Saturday night against Bulgaria.

“I got to give Bulgaria a lot of credit,” U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach Karch Kiraly said. “They played a great game. #16 was all we could handle and more. We knew she was good, she had a very strong match. It took a while for us to get going. But Jordan Thompson came in and gave us a lift, and so did Kelsey Robinson. Eventually, we started figuring things out. It was pretty rough, and we got pushed to the brink and I loved the response that our team had down 2-1.”

Team USA, ranked third in the world, hosts No. 11 Argentina on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT. Sunday’s match can be watched live on KTAL NBC 6 and streamed on NBC Sports website.

