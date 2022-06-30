BATON ROUGE, LA. – Unlike many elite high school seniors U-High linebacker Jaiden Ausberry has yet to commit to a college football program. It’s not for lack of offers. According to 247 Sports, he has 27 offers from around the country and he’s in no rush to decide.

The senior also took four official visits this summer including Michigan, Notre Dame, Auburn, and Texas A&M.

“Making sure I’m just getting taken care of on and off the field. The relationship with the coach, making sure I fit in the system. Make sure I do what’s best for my future. I just try to take my time with it. I don’t want to commit somewhere and second guess it. I want to make sure I’m 110% sure, so I just take my time with it and pray on it, and eventually I’ll make the right choice,” said Ausberry.

U-High graduated 18 seniors in May after winning a state championship title for the fourth time in 10 years. The Cubs are preparing for a season that will be sophomore heavy.

“A lot of people are kind of satisfied. I just try to bring bring the mood back down because we’ve got to do the same thing. They have to realize we’re not the same team as last year. Just making sure they’re always like that because they’re young. They’ve got to be all over the place. I’m trying to lead them in the right way,” said Ausberry.

Ausberry is getting ready to step into a leadership role. He wants to make sure the underclassmen are ready to win another state title.

“We really have a new offense, just trying to make sure that they know that the DBS are the same. We’re starting to run a little more, cover two, different coverages. We just have to get the young people ready because last year was mostly seniors, so just getting them ready for the end game action,” said Ausberry.