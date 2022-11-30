NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane head coach Willie Fritz has been voted the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Coach of the Year, and Green Wave running back Tyjae Spears earned AAC Player of the Year.
Additionally, Tulane has six players on the all-conference first team and seven on the all-conference second team.
All-Conference First Team
OG Prince Pines
C Sincere Haynesworth
RB Tyjae Spears
LB Dorian Williams
CB Jarius Monroe
S Macon Clark
All-Conference Second Team
OT Joey Claybrook
QB Michael Pratt
DL Darius Hodges
DL Patrick Jenkins
LB Nick Anderson
P Casey Glover
RS Jha’Quan Jackson
The honors come days before Tulane takes on Central Florida for the AAC title. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m., at Yulman Stadium. Catch the game live on WGNO.