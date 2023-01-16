NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Green Wave men’s basketball team (12-5) are hoping to make it six straight wins when they host newly named No. 1 seed, Houston (17-1), on Tuesday night.

Tulane (5-1) is one game behind the Cougars (5-0) in American Athletic Conference play. Houston moved back to the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll after winning nine straight.

“We’ve got the number one team in the country coming here to play tomorrow, which is not big news to me,” said Tulane head coach Ron Hunter. “The big news is that we are playing for first place [in the conference].

The Cougars join No. 2 Kansas (16-1), No. 3 Purdue (16-1) and No. 4 Alabama (15-2) as the projected top seeds in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, which kicks off with the team selections on Sunday, March 12 and culminates with the Final Four April 1-3.

Aside from Tulane head coach Ron Hunter, Green Wave guards Jaylen Forbes and Sion James spoke with media about the AAC matchup on Monday morning.

Jaylen Forbes, Junior Guard

Sion James, Sophomore Guard