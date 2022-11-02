Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin (7) throws a pass while under pressure from Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson (40) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Since the Southern Miss loss, the Tulane football mantra has been to go “1-0 each week.”

Linebacker Nick Anderson took that phrase one step further on Tuesday, calling this Saturday’s game against Tulsa a “championship game.”

“That [phrase] is a big testament to the Southern Miss game. We went out on a high horse because of what we did against Kansas St. We went into that game looking forward to conference play and overlooked a good football team. Since then, the phrase has been 1-0. Focus on each week, week by week. So right now, everything is Tulsa. Tulsa is the championship game because Tulsa is the next opponent,” Anderson said.

Tulane lost to Tulsa in a heartbreaker overtime game, 30-24. Tulsa scored on a Hail Mary pass as time expired to force overtime.

The Wave was ranked 19th by the selection committee in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season released Tuesday night. Tulane, 7-1, is the highest ranked group of five team.