NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane head coach Willie Fritz will ride as Endymion Grand Marshal, and the entire team will have its own float in the Krewe of Freret a week earlier.

Endymion president Dan Kelly confirmed the invitation for Fritz Tuesday afternoon.

“With Tulane going to the Cotton Bowl, and coach Fritz staying (as head coach), we were pleased to extend the invite for coach Fritz as Grand Marshal.”

Tulane advanced to the Cotton Bowl, its first New Year’s Six Bowl games in 83 years, with a win over Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference championship game earlier this month.

Tulane, 10-2, will play USC January 2nd at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Tulane football team will ride in Freret on a specially designed two-part float, February 11th.

Kelly said the team was given the news after practice Tuesday afternoon.

Endymion has had New Orleans football royalty ride before. In February of 2018, running back Alvin Kamara and cornerback Marshon Lattimore rode the krewe’s famous ride thru Mid-City.