BATON ROUGE, La. – Four star recruit out of Woodlawn, Jordan Matthews, is headed to the SEC.

Just not LSU.



The top-rated cornerback in the state of Louisiana picks Tennessee. Although his father played football for LSU, Matthews believes Knoxville, TN is the place for him.

“I had three deciding factors,” said Jordan Matthews.

“One, I feel like they were the best for me for playing early as a freshman, even if it’s not starting just getting more playing time. Two, I feel like that’s the school I can do my best in terms of my development for the NFL with Coach Martinez.”

“I feel like he’s developed many players in the past and DBs too. Third, the branding and networking around the school with life after football.”